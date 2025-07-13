Bjorn Ulvaeus unsure if Abba Voyage will continue if a bandmate dies

Bjorn Ulvaeus said he does not know if the Abba Voyage virtual concerts will continue if one of his band members dies.

Since opening in May 2022, more than three million people have seen the show that brings to life younger versions of the Abba members through digital “Abba-tars” and a 10-piece live band in a purpose-built arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.

The influential pop group, also made up of Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Benny Andersson, were the first Swedish winners of the Eurovision Song Contest with their hit Waterloo in Brighton in 1974.

Asked on Times Radio if the virtual concerts will continue if a member of Abba dies, Ulvaeus told the station: “That’s a question I’ve never had before… I honestly don’t know, hadn’t thought about that.

“It’s good you raise that question – I’ll talk to the others about that as we need to decide beforehand between us if it’s OK for all four of us to go on after we’re gone.”

Faltskog and Ulvaeus married in 1971 before splitting almost a decade later, while Andersson and Lyngstad also married and divorced in 1981, a year before the band broke up.

Abba had a string of chart-toppers including Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, The Winner Takes It All and Mamma Mia!

Abba in Brighton where they won the Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden with Waterloo (PA)

The group reunited and released their first new music in almost 40 years with Voyage, their ninth studio album, which topped the UK album charts.

Their songs also inspired the musical Mamma Mia!, which began in London in 1999, and became a hit worldwide sensation.

It spun off two movies, 2008’s Mamma Mia! and 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.