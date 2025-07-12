Vanessa Hudgens announces she is pregnant with second child

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens has announced she is pregnant with her second child.

The US actress and singer gave birth to her first child with husband Cole Tucker last year.

On Saturday, Hudgens, 36, shared photos to Instagram captioned “round two!!!!” that showed her and Tucker pointing at her pregnancy bump.

The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody star Brenda Song, The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev, Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow, Burlesque’s Julianne Hough and Step Up star Jenna Dewan were among those congratulating the couple in the comments section.

Hudgens married former US baseball player Tucker in a ceremony in Mexico 2023.

She debuted her first pregnancy on the red carpet of the Academy Awards in 2024, before co-hosting the official Oscars red carpet alongside Hough.

She was previously in a long-term relationship with Elvis and Dune: Part Two star Austin Butler.

Hudgens rose to international fame starring in the original High School Musical released in 2006, alongside co-star Zac Efron, whom she dated between 2005 and 2010.

Alongside the Disney film series, she has starred in films including Beastly, Spring Breakers, Bad Boys For Life and Tick, Tick… Boom!.

She has also released two studio albums; V and Identified, in 2006 and 2008 respectively.