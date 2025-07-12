Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra cancel performance at BST Hyde Park

Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) will no longer be performing at BST Hyde Park festival in London, organisers said.

Musician Lynne, who was due to headline on Sunday, has pulled out on the advice of doctors following a “systemic infection”.

A statement said: “Jeff Lynne is heartbroken to report that he will not be able to perform at tomorrow’s BST Hyde Park show.

“Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule.

“The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff’s mind today – and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time.”

It comes after the rock band, best known for their hit song Mr Blue Sky, pulled out of a performance at Manchester’s Co-Op Live, due to take place on July 10.