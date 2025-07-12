Hate crime among six charges made on first day of Trnsmt

Six people have been arrested and charged on the opening day of Trnsmt.

Half a dozen people were taken in by officers around Glasgow Green for charges including hate crime.

Others were arrested for assaults and outstanding warrants.

Police said reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

50 Cent headlined the first night of the festival following performances from The Script and Wet Leg.

Fans braved sweltering heat of up to 27C on Friday for the country’s biggest music festival.

Temperatures are set to increase on Saturday with warnings of up to 30C heat facing those in Glasgow.