Gracie Abrams and Snow Patrol to play TRNSMT’s last day as hot weather continues

Snow Patrol will headline Scotland’s biggest music festival on Sunday as the three-day event comes to a close.

The sweltering heat is set to continue with TRNSMT gig-goers facing temperatures of around 26C on the last day.

Those attending Glasgow Green will hear from Gracie Abrams, Jade, Myles Smith and Tom Walker, among others.

Snow Patrol will headline TRNSMT on Sunday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Indie artist Jake Bugg told the PA news agency on Saturday that Scottish crowds “have always been great”, adding: “I’ve always enjoyed every gig I’ve played here (Glasgow).”

Dylan McNish, 22, attended the festival with his dad, Duncan, 49, from Corby, to see Fontaines DC, the penultimate act on Saturday.

Speaking at their first festival together, Dylan said: “I’m not coping with the heat so well.

“But the atmosphere has been great. We are seeing Inhaler. We are buzzing for Underworld. Thumbs up so far.”

Gracie Abrams will play the main stage of TRNSMT on Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)

Fontaines DC played to an energetic crowd in the evening, with some of the biggest cheers being “free Palestine” chants.

Biffy Clyro headlined the night before tens of thousands of fans left Glasgow Green for home.

Aimie Race, 47, who took her daughter to her first festival, said she “could not have asked for better weather”.

“It’s been really nice here. Everyone is really friendly. Everyone has desperately been looking out for shady spots but we are enjoying the sunshine.”

Beth Ballantyne, 21, said she passed out on Friday due to the heat, but pledged to persevere, describing TRMSMT as “10 out of 10”.

Biffy Clyro headlined TRNSMT on Sunday to a hyped crowd (Lesley Martin/PA)

Daniel Clare, an 18-year-old who travelled from Dublin with his two friends, said he was disappointed that Kneecap was removed from the festival.

He urged people to “drink water and have a good time” amid the sweltering heat.

Norm McDonald, 16, said he was “cooking” and “scared” of getting burned, although that did not stop him from going shirtless throughout the entire festival.

He described 50 Cent’s set as “nine out 10” and said he would have given it a 10 if he didn’t lose his friends for the rapper’s set.

His friend Carson Smith, also 16, was more impressed, giving the Friday a “banging 10 out of 10”.

“The sun’s out,” he said, “That’s all that matters.”

Ashleigh Willmot, 29, travelled from Essex to see Biffy Clyro – a band she had never seen before Saturday.

“I was expecting it to be raining, so I’m underprepared, but I’m loving it – it’s amazing,” she said.

“Everyone is super chill here. Everyone is doing their own thing – it’s great.

“Everyone is happy. It’s really good, the buzz.”

Police Scotland said it made six arrests on Friday around Glasgow Green, including a hate crime charge.

Police had a visible presence throughout the festival, and more arrests are expected to be made as it comes to a close.

Scottish singer Amy Macdonald played a secret set on the second day of the festival, although many fans of Wunderhorse were left disappointed after the band dropped out due to illness, with singer Miles Kane replacing them.

Music fans braved sweltering weather at the weekend in Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)

Norwegian artist Sigrid also took to the main stage on Saturday, donning a tartan TRNSMT top.

She told the PA news agency it was one of the hottest shows she had ever done, but said it was “really fun”. However, she admitted to not “feeling very well” amid the hot afternoon sun during her set.

Those attending Sunday have been urged to seek the shade, wear hats and put on sunscreen as the sunny weather continues.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde also urged music fans to drink plenty of water during the heat.