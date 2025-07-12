‘Free Palestine’ gets biggest cheer as Fontaines DC perform penultimate slot

Chants of “free Palestine” saw some of the biggest cheers of the evening as Fontaines DC performed the penultimate Saturday set of TRNSMT.

Many in the crowd were seen donning the Irish tricolour, while others brought Palestine flags.

Near the end of the show, a massive Palestine flag was put on screen in the middle of the stage, while huge screens flanked on either side of the stage read: “Israel is committing a genocide use your voice.”

The crowd erupted as frontman Grian Chatten dedicated their popular song Favourite to the city he was playing.

“Glasgow is home away from home,” he told the tens of thousands of fans who braved 30C weather to see them live.

“We love you. This song is for you.”

Thousands turned out for the second day of TRNSMT at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)

Thousands sang along to the tune in the latter half of the Irish group’s set.

Fontaines DC were the penultimate performance on Saturday ahead of headliners Biffy Clyro.

But it was clear that many youngsters, many of whom wore band merch, had turned up with for the Fontaines, who are known for their songs I Love You and Starbuster.

Many at the upper ends were seen lying on the ground as the heat took its toll, with hundreds fanning themselves as the day went on.

But the crowd, who matched the energy of Fontaines DC, even far away from the stage.

It is the second day of the festival, following on from performances from 50 Cent and The Script on Friday.

The hot weather is set to continue into Sunday with temperatures around 26C expected.

Pop star Gracie Abrams will take on the second last slot ahead of the final act of the festival, Snow Patrol.