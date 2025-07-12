Drake hails London MCs as ‘the best lyricists in the world’ during Wireless set

Drake declared London rappers the best lyricists on the planet as he headlined a sweltering Saturday night at Wireless Festival.

The Canadian superstar, 38, brought out UK heavyweights Dave, Central Cee and J Hus as surprise guests during his performance on the main stage in Finsbury Park.

“London rappers are the best lyricists in the world,” he said during his set.

“No disrespect to America, but nobody in the world can out-rap London rappers.

“This is the highest level – this is what I aspire to be.”

It marked Drake’s return to full-scale UK shows and the second of three back-to-back headline sets – a Wireless first – after he signed a multimillion-pound deal to top the bill each night of the festival.

The crowd erupted as each guest act appeared on stage, with fans singing along to some of the country’s biggest rap anthems as temperatures remained high into the evening following a scorching 29C day.

Earlier, grime collective Boy Better Know, along with BigXthaPlug, Lancey Foux, Nemzzz and DJ AG, took to the main stage, warming up the crowd ahead of Drake’s set.

Away from the main arena, JME and Big Zuu delivered a surprise performance at the Owl and Crown – a makeshift pub inside the VIP section, named as a nod to the owl logo of Drake’s OVO label.

The pair performed grime and garage staples including A Little Bit of Luck and Serious in an unannounced set.

Celebrity guests including former Love Island contestant and basketball star Ovie Soko and ex-footballer Clinton Morrison were spotted in the crowd.

Drake’s set featured tracks from across his career – including Nonstop, Know Yourself, and God’s Plan.

The rapper signed a multimillion-pound deal to headline all three nights of Wireless this year – a first for any artist – with his run at the north London festival forming part of his ongoing 2025 tour.

Friday night saw Lauryn Hill join him on stage in a surprise cameo, but Saturday’s show had a distinctly British feel, with fans singing along to tracks from the country’s biggest rap and grime stars.

Wireless continues on Sunday, with Drake set to close the weekend for a third and final night.