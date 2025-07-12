BST Hyde Park cancel Sunday performances after Jeff Lynne’s ELO pull out

BST Hyde Park festival has cancelled its music event on July 13 after Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) pulled out of the headline slot.

Musician Lynne, 77, who was billed to play on Sunday alongside his rock band, pulled out on the advice of doctors following a “systemic infection”.

A statement from organisers said: “Following the news that Jeff Lynne’s ELO will not be able to perform at BST Hyde Park due to medical reasons, Sunday 13 July’s event will sadly be cancelled.

“Ticket holders will be refunded and contacted directly by their ticket agent with further details.”

It added: “Tonight’s performance marks the final night of an incredible edition of BST Hyde Park and we look forward to seeing everyone next year.”

An earlier statement from BST said: “Jeff Lynne is heartbroken to report that he will not be able to perform at tomorrow’s BST Hyde Park show.

“Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule.

“The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff’s mind today – and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time.”

It comes after the rock band, best known for their hit song Mr Blue Sky, pulled out of a performance at Manchester’s Co-Op Live, due to take place on July 10.

The band was formed in Birmingham in 1970 by Lynne, multi-instrumentalist Roy Wood and drummer Bev Bevan, and first split in 1986.

Jeff Lynne attending the O2 Silver Clef Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

They are known for fusing classical music, Beatles-style pop and futuristic rock visuals, and were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017.

They are behind the 1970s hits Livin’ Thing, Mr Blue Sky, Telephone Line and Evil Woman.

Singer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer Lynne resurrected the band in 2014.

On September 14 that year, he teamed up with the BBC Concert Orchestra to play some of the band’s greatest hits at a comeback concert at BST Hyde Park.

The band released the album From Out Of Nowhere in 2019 and it soared to number one on the UK albums charts, joining Discovery (1979), Time (1981) and their compilation album, All Over the World: The Very Best Of Electric Light Orchestra (2005).

ELO also had a number of top 10 songs in the UK singles charts, including Don’t Bring Me Down, Hold On Tight and Shine A Little Love.

Lynne was made an OBE in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for services to music, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2015.