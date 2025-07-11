Shropshire Star
US rap star 50 Cent gets crowd dancing as he headlines first night of Trnsmt

Fiddy’s set featured hits including PIMP and Candy Shop.

By contributor Sarah Ward, PA Scotland
Supporting image for story: US rap star 50 Cent gets crowd dancing as he headlines first night of Trnsmt
Revellers arrive at the Trnsmt festival in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA Wire)

US rap star 50 Cent took to the stage accompanied by scantily-clad dancers as he closed the first night of Trnsmt.

The New York singer appeared on stage at Glasgow Green for a salacious performance which included a backdrop of neon signs with images including lollipops and 50 Cent coins.

Fiddy, part of G-Unit, got people dancing with hits including PIMP and Candy Shop.

He performed with a series of female dancers who wore lingerie and denim shorts.

TRNSMT festival
Revellers use hand fans to try and cool down at the Trnsmt festival (Lesley Martin/PA Wire)

His set was at one point punctuated with the sound of gunshots.

Napoli footballer and Scotland international Billy Gilmour was spotted in the crowd on Friday evening.

Australian electro-pop act Confidence Man performed a 2000s dance music-inspired set on the King Tut’s stage.

The duo opened with Now U Do, and wore what appeared to be bridal-inspired outfits and performed a choreographed dance routine despite the heat.

