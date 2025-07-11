US rap star 50 Cent gets crowd dancing as he headlines first night of Trnsmt

US rap star 50 Cent took to the stage accompanied by scantily-clad dancers as he closed the first night of Trnsmt.

The New York singer appeared on stage at Glasgow Green for a salacious performance which included a backdrop of neon signs with images including lollipops and 50 Cent coins.

Fiddy, part of G-Unit, got people dancing with hits including PIMP and Candy Shop.

He performed with a series of female dancers who wore lingerie and denim shorts.

Revellers use hand fans to try and cool down at the Trnsmt festival (Lesley Martin/PA Wire)

His set was at one point punctuated with the sound of gunshots.

Napoli footballer and Scotland international Billy Gilmour was spotted in the crowd on Friday evening.

Australian electro-pop act Confidence Man performed a 2000s dance music-inspired set on the King Tut’s stage.

The duo opened with Now U Do, and wore what appeared to be bridal-inspired outfits and performed a choreographed dance routine despite the heat.