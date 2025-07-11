Twin Atlantic condemn politicians’ calls for Glastonbury to cancel Kneecap

Rock band Twin Atlantic said that Sir Keir Starmer’s calls for Glastonbury to cancel Kneecap were “embarrassing” and “led to a dark place”.

The Scottish band, formed in Glasgow in 2007, condemned the Prime Minister’s intervention after Kneecap rapper Mo Chara was charged with a terror offence.

Glastonbury organisers ignored the Prime Minister’s comments that the performance would not be “appropriate”, and the Irish rap group performed as scheduled.

Twin Atlantic criticised the intervention following a performance at Trnsmt festival, which cancelled Kneecap due to additional resources required by Police Scotland.

First Minister John Swinney had also urged for Trnsmt organisers to cancel the Belfast rap group’s appearance on Glasgow Green.

Bass guitarist Ross McNae wore a Palestine FC football shirt for the performance on Friday and said it was a gesture of “solidarity”.

Twin Atlantic at the Trnsmt festival in Glasgow – Ross McNae (R) wore a Palestine FC football shirt as a gesture of solidarity

He condemned politicians’ interventions as a “dangerous slippery slope”.

Ross said: “It’s not necessarily solidarity with Kneecap but what’s happening in Palestine is unimaginable horror so there’s an element of solidarity, but the main solidarity is with the people of Palestine.

“It is a dangerous slippery slope, you take away people’s right to speak up, and becomes a very dark place for society.

“The last couple of months has been quite a shock.

“Keir Starmer wading in is just ridiculous.”

Guitarist Sam McTrusty said the band tried to confine politics to their daily lives, but branded the Prime Minister’s intervention “embarrassing”.