Thousands of people are making the most of the heatwave at Trnsmt festival as temperatures reached 27C in Glasgow.

The festival, which is the largest in Scotland, takes place on Glasgow Green over three days.

Headliners include 50 Cent on Friday, Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro on Saturday, with Snow Patrol closing the event on Sunday.

Dance legends Underworld are also scheduled for Saturday, along with Miles Kane, lead singer of The Last Shadow Puppets – the side project of Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner – replacing Wunderhorse on the main stage.

Revellers watch James Bay perform on stage at the TRNSMT festival (Lesley Martin/PA)

Controversial Irish rappers Kneecap were due to perform on Friday but were cancelled after Police Scotland estimated that additional resources would be needed if their performance went ahead. Rapper Mo Chara has been charged with alleged terror offences.

On Sunday, singer-songwriter Brooke Combe, who rose to fame with her version of the Scotland football anthem Yes Sir I Can Boogie, in 2020, will perform on stage.

Crowds congregated in the Radio 1 Dance stage, where the vibe was “taps aff” for boys, while girls were mostly wearing bikini-type tops and short shorts.

This year’s weather was even hotter than 2024, with temperatures reaching 27C in Glasgow, compared to around 20C last year.

It was very much ‘taps aff’ conditions at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA Wire).

Rock band Twin Atlantic performed hits including Generator before a backdrop reading: “I believe in conspiracy theories”.

Some punters wore Saltire flags around their waists. Other festivalgoers wore Palestinian flags, while Taylor Swift-style cowboy boots and hats were also popular.

Many revellers carried hand fans in an attempt to cool down.

The festival has capacity for 50,000 people per day and is not sold out for the weekend, unlike last year.