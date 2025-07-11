The Script perform to adoring fans at Trnsmt

The Script performed to rapturous crowds at Trnsmt.

The Irish band, which formed 24 years ago in Dublin, performed hits including Inside Out.

One adoring fan held a cardboard placard reading “set list please” at the front of the stage.

Singer Danny O’Donoghue wore a red suit during the heatwave during the set and praised fans at the Glasgow Green festival.

Other acts on Friday included US rapper Schoolboy Q, who performed an energetic set on the main stage.

Wet Leg perform on stage at the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)

The southern rapper who has frequently collaborated with Kendrick Lamar performed tracks from his recent album, Blue Lips.

English rock band Wet Leg also performed at the festival on Friday, and played songs from new album Moisturizer.

Singer Rhian Teasdale wore a bikini top with Father and Son on each bralet as she wowed crowds on the main stage.

The festival is set to close with headliner 50 Cent.