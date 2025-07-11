Oasis dominate UK album charts following start of world tour

Oasis have dominated the UK album charts following the start of their world tour.

Ahead of their first of five shows at Manchester’s Heaton Park, the rock band has re-entered the charts with three top five albums, according to the Official Charts Company.

At number one is the band’s singles compilation, Time Flies…1994-2009, which returns to the top of the leaderboard for the first time since it was first released in June 2010.

The crowd waits for Oasis to take to the stage at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It is followed by the group’s second studio album, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, which went on to become the fifth bestselling album in the UK of all time, according to the Official Charts Company.

While this week’s number three spot remains with pop star Sabrina Carpenter for her Short N’ Sweet album, Oasis claimed number four in the charts with their debut 1994 album Definitely Maybe, relegating Ed Sheeran’s +–=÷× Tour Collection to number five.

Formed in Manchester in 1991, the rock band was led by lead guitarist Noel and his brother, lead vocalist Liam, during their 18 years together, until their dramatic split in 2009.

They are known for their hit songs Don’t Look Back In Anger, Champagne Supernova, Wonderwall and Live Forever.

The Oasis Live ’25 Tour kicked off last week in Cardiff, and a five-show run in Manchester will begin on Friday.

Throughout July, August and September, the band will visit London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park before heading to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America.

MK landed his first ever UK number one with the track Dior (Official Charts/MK/PA)

Meanwhile, on the singles charts, producer MK, known as Marc Kinchen, landed his first ever UK number one with Dior featuring singer-songwriter Chrystal.

He is followed by Carpenter, with her most recent single, Manchild, climbing up the ranks to number two following her two sold-out BST Hyde Park headline shows last weekend.

American singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae also jumped up the charts with Love Me Not at number three, while Lewis Capaldi’s newest song, which he debuted at Glastonbury Festival, Survive, moved down from the top of the charts to number four.

The singles chart is completed with Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club, which remained at number five.