Justin Bieber releases first new album in four years called Swag

Singer Justin Bieber has released his first new album in four years called Swag.

The 21-track seventh LP was released in a surprise drop on Friday and sees the singer reflect on his experiences as a husband and father, following online speculation around his marriage to wife Hailey Bieber.

It comes after the 31-year-old began to post teasers on Instagram last night as mysterious billboards were put up in locations around the world, with the new album described as “some of his most personal music yet”.

In May this year, Hailey, who is is the daughter of US actor Stephen Baldwin and has been married to Bieber since 2018, told Vogue that postpartum life had been “very difficult” describing constant internet rumours as a “crazy life to live”.

She said giving birth to the couple’s son Jack Blues Bieber in August last year was one of the “hardest things” she has ever done after going through an 18-hour labour.

Track titles on the new record include Therapy Session, Dadz Love and Devotion.

Swag follows 2021’s Justice album, which featured the UK top 10 singles Hold On, Peaches and Anyone, and was made in collaboration with Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Daniel Caesar, Dijon, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, Eddie Benjamin, and Knox Fortune.

Swag was released in a surprise drop on Friday (Def Jam Recordings/PA)

The record is being released on the Def Jam Recordings label.

The Canadian singer, who began his career in his early teens, has had seven UK number one singles and two UK number one albums in Believe and Changes.

He is best known for songs such as Baby, What Do You Mean and Sorry.

Bieber has been nominated for 23 and won two Grammy Awards, for best country duo/group performance for 10,000 Hours with Dan + Shay and best dance recording for Where Are U Now recorded with EDM duo Jack U, made up of DJs Skrillex and Diplo.

Bieber also recently launched his clothing and lifestyle brand SKYLRK.