Hannah Waddingham and Tim Minchin make Celebrity Gogglebox debut

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and composer Tim Minchin will make their Celebrity Goggle box debut appearance in the series’ final episode.

They will commentate on a range of TV shows during Friday’s episode of the Channel 4 reality spin-off series.

They join the likes of TV presenter Alison Hammond, comedian Jonathan Ross, TV personality Rylan Clark, and broadcasters Sara Cox and Fearne Cotton, who appeared in the most recent series.

Minchin, who is best known for writing the music and lyrics for Matilda The Musical, based on Roald Dahl’s novel, said: “Things I love: cheese, rose, comfy couches, Hannah Waddingham.

“In combining them, I achieved a life-goal I didn’t know existed. Thank you, Gogglebox.”

Matilda debuted in London’s West End in 2011 and later transferred to Broadway before touring globally and winning a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards and four Tony Awards.

The musical was recently adapted into a film starring Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham and Lashana Lynch.

Hannah Waddingham rose to fame after starring as Rebecca Welton in the Apple TV series Ted Lasso (Ian West/PA)

He will join actress and singer Waddingham, 50, who rose to fame after starring as Rebecca Welton in the Apple TV series Ted Lasso, which won her the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series Emmy award in 2021.

She has since appeared in the latest Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning film, alongside Hollywood star Tom Cruise, and voiced characters in The Garfield Movie, Lilo & Stich and Smurfs.

Gogglebox has been running on Channel 4 since 2013 and spawned more than 20 series, including spin-offs.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 on Friday at 9pm.