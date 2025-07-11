Gallagher children watch Oasis homecoming gig with Pep Guardiola

Noel and Liam Gallagher’s children reunited to watch Oasis with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the band made their long-awaited return to their home city.

More than 70,000 fans filled Heaton Park for the Britpop band’s hotly anticipated first gig in Manchester for nearly 16 years on Friday night.

Liam’s two sons Lennon, 25, and Gene, 24, and Noel’s three children Anais, 25, Donovan, 17 and Sonny, 14, were with Guardiola at the first of five sold-out shows.

Gene, whose mum is Liam’s ex-wife Nicole Appleton, shared the image to Instagram, with the caption: “Pic of the century alright now everyone els f*** off.”

The 24-year-old has previously spoken of his friendship with his cousin Anais, and said: “We’re a big happy family.”

His uncle Noel told crowds at the homecoming concert that he was aware that “the boss”, referring to Guardiola, the manager of the football team he supports, was in attendance.

More than an hour before Oasis took to the stage, fans were filmed singing their own rendition of Live Forever.

In video footage posted on social media by the band Cast, one of the support acts, crowds belted the hit out as they awaited the Gallaghers’ arrival.

At about 8.20pm, the brothers walked onto the stage together to deafening cheers from crowds.

Liam held his older brother’s hand and raised it, while he had his trademark maracas in his other fist.

Bev Craig, the leader of Manchester City Council, said before the concert on Friday that the city was “all set to welcome music fans from across the globe” for “a supersonic string of hometown dates from Liam and Noel”.

Councillor Craig added: “The whole city is going all out to celebrate and help everyone have a good time. We’ve got some fantastic things going on with a real party atmosphere for everyone to enjoy, whether they have tickets for the Oasis gigs or not.”

She urged people without tickets not to travel to Heaton Park, warning that there is “nothing for them to see or do there”, instead suggesting they celebrate the reunion in the city centre.

Temperatures were in the high 20s in Manchester on Friday evening and Oasis had told fans to prepare for “extreme sun and heat”.

In a post on social media, the band urged concertgoers to “wear a (bucket) hat”, put on sun screen, stay hydrated, seek shade and look after one another at Heaton Park.

The five sold-out shows there follow the band’s first comeback gigs in Cardiff last week.

After Manchester, Oasis will visit London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July, August and September.

Their reunion announcement came after Noel had quit the band, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”, after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris in 2009.

The brothers announced the Oasis Live ’25 tour last August.

While many fans were thrilled, some were left outraged after a number of standard tickets in the UK and Ireland jumped from £148 to £355.

The controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge to look at the use of dynamic pricing.