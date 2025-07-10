‘STV legend’ Glen Michael host of Cartoon Cavalcade dies aged 99

Children’s TV presenter and entertainer Glen Michael has been remembered as an “STV legend”, as the broadcaster announced his death at the age of 99.

He was best known for Glen Michael’s Cartoon Cavalcade, which ran from the 1960s to 1990s.

His family said he died peacefully at his home in South Ayrshire early on Wednesday evening.

STV’s audience director Bobby Hain said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Glen Michael has passed away.

His programmes involved silly humour and family fun (STV)

“Glen was a wonderful performer and personality and we know that many viewers will have very fond memories of him.

“He was an STV legend, with Glen Michael’s Cavalcade a particular favourite for children across Scotland during its 26-year run.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this time and we send them our deepest condolences.”

Michael was born Cecil Edward Buckland in Devon in 1926, but adopted the name Glen Michael as he began a showbusiness career.

One of his childhood acquaintances would grow up to be Queen Elizabeth II’s horse racing manager, Lord Porchester, whom he knew as “Porchey”.

He had an itinerant childhood and spent a period in a workhouse.

Seeking fame and fortune, he travelled to London and put on an act impersonating famous people such as Sir Winston Churchill.

During the war, he was conscripted into the RAF and performed shows for troops in military camps.

After a career touring Scotland with variety shows, he joined STV where he began presenting children’s shows.

His Cartoon Cavalcade grew in popularity and became a much larger show than first envisaged, involving silly humour and family entertainment.

Guests on the cavalcade show included Slick the pop group, with Midge Ure at the start of his career.

Michael was also one of the original presenters on Radio Clyde in 1974.

During his later years he supported the veterans’ charities Erskine and Age UK.

He is survived by his family, including wife, Karyn Buckland, and two great granddaughters.