Scorching weather warning as Trnsmt festival go-ers take over centre of Glasgow

Thousands of music fans will descend on Glasgow Green from Friday as Scotland’s biggest music festival gets under way.

Festival-goers have been urged to stay hydrated and bring sunscreen as the country is set to see scorching weather throughout the three-day event.

50 Cent, The Script, Biffy Clyro, Fontaines DC, Snow Patrol and Gracie Abrams are among the high-profile acts performing in Scotland’s largest city.

For those who do not have tickets, the entire festival will be broadcast by the BBC.

50 Cent will headline Trnsmt on Friday (David Jones/PA)

It will coincide with a mini-heatwave as forecasters predict weather of up to 26C on Friday, 29C on Saturday and 27C on Sunday.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has issued a safety warning ahead of the show, urging gig-goers to bring sunscreen and stay hydrated.

People have been urged to cover up to avoid sunburn and sunstroke throughout the three-day event.

Much of the coverage ahead of the show has been dominated by the axing of Irish rap trio Kneecap from the line-up.

That came after Police Scotland warned their appearance at Glasgow Green would require a large police presence.

First Minister John Swinney also called for them to be dropped, after a member was charged with a terror offence for flying a Hezbollah flag.

And it comes off the back of the controversy at Glastonbury, which saw chants against the Prime Minister and the Israeli Defence Force (IDF).

American rapper 50 Cent will headline the festival on Friday – his first appearance in Scotland since 2023.

Before the rapper, fans will hear Irish pop group The Script and rising indie rock band Wet Leg. Glasgow band Twin Atlantic will also play on the first day.

Biffy Clyro will headline Trnsmt on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kilmarnock rockers Biffy Clyro will headline the Saturday festival, while Fontaines DC, The Kooks and Sigrid will also play.

Indie artist Jake Bugg will play the King Tut’s Stage, which will be headlined by Underworld.

The festival will finish on Sunday night with Northern Irish-Scottish outfit Snow Patrol headlining.

American pop artist Gracie Abrams, English singer Jade and Tom Walker will play the main stage too.

Trnsmt will bring travel disruption to Glasgow (Michael Boyd/PA)

Residents and festival-goers should expect disruption to transport as thousands come into the city.

Glasgow’s Subway should be working as normal after potential strikes during the weekend were called off at the last minute.

ScotRail has put on extra trains on key routes, including Glasgow Queen Street High Level and Edinburgh Waverley via Falkirk High; Glasgow Queen Street Low Level and Edinburgh Waverley via Bathgate; Glasgow Central and East Kilbride; and Glasgow Central and Ayr.