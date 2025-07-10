Nadine Shah among musicians planning to support next Kneecap court hearing

Musicians including Nadine Shah and Gurriers have said they will attend court to support Kneecap when one of its members appears accused of allegedly supporting a proscribed terrorist organisation.

Referencing the stage where Kneecap played to a huge crowd at Glastonbury, an Instagram post by the account LoveMusicHateRacism announced they will be “bringing West Holts to Westminster,” when Liam Og O hAnnaidh appears at the London court on August 20.

The post on Thursday said British singer-songwriter Shah would attend the hearing in a show of support along with a list of other “speakers and artists” including Irish band Gurriers, Irish rapper Maverick Sabre, and British rapper Jelani Blackman.

The musicians have repeatedly spoken out against the war in Gaza, with Kneecap walking on stage at a gig in London on Saturday night in front of a screen that read: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people”.

O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, and his bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and J J O Dochartaigh were cheered by hundreds of supporters when they arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for his last court appearance in June.

After the brief hearing concluded, he exited the court building to a festival-like atmosphere, with fans waving flags, playing drums and one supporter setting off a smoke canister.

Thursday’s Instagram post read: “Defend @kneecap32. Free Mo Chara. Drop the charges. Big up all the artists who will be there to support. Bringing West Holts to Westminster on Wed 20 August 9am.”

O hAnnaidh was charged in May after allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah at a gig in November last year.

Kneecap performed at Glasgow’s 02 on Tuesday night, in a gig which sold out in 80 seconds.

The group was set to play the TRNSMT festival in the city this weekend, but their spot was axed following concerns raised by police.

Their set at Glastonbury followed Bob Vylan on the West Holts Stage, with both acts being investigated by Avon and Somerset Police for comments made on stage.

Gurriers also played at Glastonbury last month, with frontman Dan Hoff telling the crowd during their Woodsies set: “Free Palestine, unlike other bands, we know where we stand politically.”