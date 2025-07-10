Lewis Capaldi says tour sellout is the ‘most incredible, surreal feeling’

Singer Lewis Capaldi has said his UK and Ireland comeback tour selling out is the “most incredible, surreal feeling”.

The 17-date tour will see the Someone You Loved singer perform at a number of venues including The O2 in London, Cardiff’s Utilita Arena and Dublin’s 3Arena, as well as dates in Glasgow and Aberdeen in his home country of Scotland, in September.

The singer, 28, had announced a break from touring shortly after his performance at the Glastonbury Festival in 2023, explaining that he was “still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s”.

On Thursday, Capaldi said in a post to social media: “Honestly didn’t expect this at all, genuinely had no idea what to expect after taking a break for so long so (me) seeing this tour sell out faster than any tour I’ve ever played is the most incredible surreal feeling.

“Thank you to every single one of you who got a ticket and I’m very sorry to any of you who wanted to come and missed out this time.

“There won’t be any other shows for now, want to make sure I don’t push myself too far too soon, means more than ya know how many of you were waiting to get tickets this morning.”

He added in a follow-up comment: “Seen a couple of people mention bigger venues, honestly after taking the break it’s impossible to know how many of ya might want to come to not come to shows.

“Also looking at even bigger venues (stadiums probably the only option which is mental haha) would be the most terrifying thing ever for me.”

He added: “Hope you all understand, I really do want to see as many of you as I possibly can and your support means the world.”

It comes after Capaldi made a surprise return to Glastonbury Festival in June with a 35-minute set on the Pyramid Stage two years after being unable to finish his set on the same stage as he struggled to manage the symptoms of his Tourette syndrome.

During the 2025 Glastonbury show, Capaldi performed his new track Survive, which has since gone to number one on the singles chart.

Lewis Capaldi performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm (Yui Mok/PA)

He told the Worthy Farm crowd during his performance: “It’s so good to be back. I’m not going to say much up here today, because if I do, I think I will probably start crying.

“But it’s just amazing to be here with you all, and I can’t thank you all enough for coming out and coming and seeing me.

“Second time’s a charm on this one, everybody.

“It’s just a short set today, but I just wanted to come and kind of finish what I couldn’t finish the first time round.”

He ended his performance with Someone You Loved, the track that Glastonbury crowds helped him to sing when he struggled with his Tourette symptoms in 2023.

Tourette syndrome causes sudden, repetitive sounds or movements and, while there is no cure, treatment can help manage the tics, according to the NHS website.

Prior to the festival slot, the Glaswegian star performed a number of secret gigs and guest appearances, saying in an interview with therapy charity BetterHelp that he felt a “rush of adrenaline” before managing to calm himself before his first warm-up gig in Edinburgh.

Capaldi has had six UK number one singles, including Before You Go, Pointless and Wish You The Best, he has also seen both of his studio albums reach number one in the UK albums chart.

Following the UK and Ireland tour, Capaldi will head to Australia and New Zealand for a string of dates in November and December.