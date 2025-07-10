Lewis Capaldi says tour sell out is the ‘most incredible surreal feeling’

Singer Lewis Capaldi has said his UK and Ireland comeback tour selling out is the “most incredible surreal feeling”.

The 17-date tour will see the Someone You Loved singer perform at The O2 in London, Cardiff’s Utilita Arena and Dublin’s 3Arena, as well as dates in Glasgow and Aberdeen in his home country of Scotland, in September.

Capaldi said in a post on X: “Honestly didn’t expect this at all, genuinely had no idea what to expect after taking a break for so long so (me) seeing this tour sell out faster than any tour I’ve ever played is the most incredible surreal feeling.

“Thank you to every single one of you who got a ticket and I’m very sorry to any of you who wanted to come and missed out this time.

“There won’t be any other shows for now, want to make sure I don’t push myself too far too soon, means more than ya know how many of you were waiting to get tickets this morning.”

It comes after the 28-year-old returned to Glastonbury Festival, where he performed a 35-minute surprise set on the Pyramid Stage earlier this month, two years after being unable to finish his set on the same stage when he struggled to manage the symptoms of his Tourette syndrome.

He announced a break from touring shortly after his 2023 performance at the Somerset festival.

During the 2025 Glastonbury show, Capaldi performed his new track Survive, which has since gone to number one on the singles chart.

Lewis Capaldi performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm (Yui Mok/PA)

He told the Worthy Farm crowd during his performance: “It’s so good to be back. I’m not going to say much up here today, because if I do, I think I will probably start crying.

“But it’s just amazing to be here with you all, and I can’t thank you all enough for coming out and coming and seeing me.

“Second time’s a charm on this one, everybody.

“It’s just a short set today, but I just wanted to come and kind of finish what I couldn’t finish the first time round.”

Prior to the festival slot, the Glaswegian star performed a number of secret gigs and guest appearances, saying in an interview with therapy charity BetterHelp that he felt a “rush of adrenaline” before managing to calm himself before his first warm-up gig in Edinburgh.

Capaldi has had six UK number one singles, including Before You Go, Pointless and Wish You The Best, he has also seen both of his studio albums reach number one in the UK albums chart.

Following the UK and Ireland tour, Capaldi will head to Australia and New Zealand for a string of dates in November and December.