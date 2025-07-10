Kneecap ‘banned from advertising’ on London Underground

Belfast rap trio Kneecap have said they are “banned” from advertising one of their posters on the London Underground.

The group have been in the headlines since one of their members, who is due to appear in court next month, was accused of allegedly supporting a proscribed terrorist organisation.

On Thursday, in a social media post, they said: “We’ve been banned from advertising on the London Tube.

“How petty can political policing and interference get…

“After using the tube to advertise loads of times for gigs, records and our movie, all without issue.

“The below poster has been rejected because: ‘It is likely to cause widespread or serious offence to reasonable members of the public on account of the product or service being advertised, the content or design of the advertisement, or by way of implication.’

“Speak out against genocide and they’ll use every single angle they can to silence you.”

The poster shows their logo, based on the balaclavas worn by paramilitaries during the Troubles, and reads: “Kneecap. OVO Arena Wembley, London. Thurs 18th September ’25.”

In May, Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged with a terrorism offence relating to displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, during a gig in November 2024.

Ahead of his first court date billboards appeared in London that said “More Black, More Dogs, More Irish, Mo Chara”, referencing discriminatory signs placed in some London boarding houses across the capital in the mid 20th century.

O hAnnaidh, 27, and his bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh were cheered by hundreds of supporters when they arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 18.

The group performed at Glasgow’s 02 on Tuesday, in a gig which sold out in 80 seconds.

They were due to perform at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow this weekend but their set was axed after concerns raised by police.

Their set at Glastonbury Festival in June followed Bob Vylan on the West Holts stage, and both acts are being investigated by Avon and Somerset Police for comments made on stage.

Transport for London (TfL) has been approached for comment.