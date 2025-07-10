Joseph Quinn says Beatles role is beyond his ‘wildest dreams’

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has said his upcoming role in The Beatles biopic is beyond his “wildest dreams”.

The 31-year-old Londoner, who stars in the new Marvel movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps, will be portraying Beatles guitarist George Harrison alongside Paul Mescal, who will portray Sir Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Sir Ringo Starr and Harris Dickinson who will play John Lennon.

Speaking at the London premiere for the Marvel film, Quinn told the PA news agency he felt “inspired” by his Beatles co-stars.

Joseph Quinn attending the UK launch of The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, at the BFI Imax in London (Ian West/PA)

He said: “It feels exciting, it feels a little daunting.

“I’m definitely inspired by the three men that I’m working with, and Sam, who’s directing it.

“We’ve been doing a few weeks of rehearsals that I’ve really been enjoying.

“It’s beyond my wildest dreams. I can’t believe I’m able to participate in a film and a project like this.”

Directed by British filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes, the collection of four films will showcase one of the members of The Fab Four with an expected release date of April 2028.

Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison (John Russo/Sony Pictures/PA)

The Beatles biopic project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd and The Beatles – Sir Paul, Sir Ringo, and the families of Lennon and Harrison – have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

Previous films about the Beatles include Nowhere Boy, about Lennon growing up in Liverpool, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Quinn is best known for playing Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast Eddie Munson in the sci-fi Netflix series and starred in the alien invasion movie, A Quiet Place: Day One – a prequel to the films A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2020).

He also appeared in hit HBO series Game Of Thrones, along with historical Sky drama Catherine The Great with Dame Helen Mirren.

Quinn recently starred alongside Mescal in Gladiator II, where he portrayed the less-mad Geta, one of the two feuding Roman emperors and brothers opposite Fred Hechinger as the unstable Caracalla.

He now plays Johnny – The Human Torch in the new Marvel movie alongside Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.