Heartstopper’s Joe Locke ‘thrilled’ to make West End debut in Clarkston

Heartstopper star Joe Locke has said he is “thrilled” to make his debut on London’s West End in Clarkston.

The 21-year-old will appear in the play, written by Samuel D Hunter, alongside The Franchise actor Ruaridh Mollica and Welsh actress Sophie Melville when it launches this Autumn.

Locke said: “I’m thrilled to be making my West End debut in Clarkston. Samuel D Hunter’s writing is so deeply human and honest that I immediately connected with the play when I read it.”

Clarkston, directed by Jack Serio, tells the story of Jake, who is on a journey to discover himself when he unexpectedly meets Chris, a kindred soul working a night shift at a Costco in a rural American town. As the pair’s bond deepens, so does their sense of adventure.

Writer Hunter said of the play: “I couldn’t be more excited to bring Clarkston to London audiences, especially with this phenomenal cast and creative team.

“I’ve always adored the UK’s theatre scene, so being able to share this play with audiences in the West End is truly a dream come true.

“This play draws from themes of the vast and isolated American West and the colonial past of the United States, but it’s fundamentally a story about love and friendship in the midst of an unknown future, which is a pretty

universal story these days.”

Locke starred in all three seasons of Netflix’s teen drama Heartstopper as Charlie Spring, a gay teen boy who falls in love with his classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

The Manx star was nominated for outstanding lead performance at the Children’s And Family Emmy Awards in 2022 for his role in the show.

The actor has also appeared in Marvel’s Agatha All Along miniseries and made his Broadway debut last year in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street.

Further details, including ticket sale dates, are yet to be announced.