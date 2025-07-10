Ed Sheeran launches exhibition of his Cosmic Carpark Paintings in London

Singer Ed Sheeran has launched an exhibition of his Cosmic Carpark Paintings in London’s Heni Gallery.

The 34-year-old will sell the artworks and prints at the end of the exhibition, which opens on July 11 and runs until August 1, to raise money the Ed Sheeran Foundation – which aims to provide inclusive, high-quality music education for every child.

Sheeran said: “I started painting at the end of my Divide Tour in 2019 and it’s something that I’ve used as a creative outlet ever since.

Sheeran was convinced to put on the exhibition by artist Damien Hirst (Doug Peters/PA)

“When I was growing up, both of my parents worked in art, so I’ve naturally always been interested in it, and I always enjoyed studying art at school. I was back and forth on tour last year, and I used a lot of my downtime in the UK to paint.

“I’d run to a disused car park in Soho each morning, paint, then run home and I’d do that daily until I headed back out on tour again.

“I told my good friends Damien Hirst and Joe Hage about the paintings, and they encouraged me to put on my own thing.

“So I decided I’d use it as a way of raising funds for my Ed Sheeran Foundation, which supports music education in the UK and helps fund grassroot music projects, schools and equipment, so all kids have access to music.

“I want to thank Damien and Joe for everything they’ve done for me on this exhibition and I’m delighted to be putting it on.”

In 2020, one of the Shape Of You singer’s paintings was used as the single cover for his track Afterglow, with his latest collection being painted in a disused car park in London last year.

The paintings were initially designed to be gifted to the Halifax-born star’s friends and family, however artist Hirst encouraged him to put on an exhibition to raise money for his foundation, giving the public their first chance to own his artwork.

Some 50% of the net sale price from each painting will be donated to the Ed Sheeran Foundation, with the works available on the Heni website between July 10 and August 1.

Admission to the exhibition is free.

Sheeran has had 14 UK number one singles and eight UK number one albums, his best known songs include The A Team, Lego House, Sing, and Don’t.