Australian singer Delta Goodrem reflects on ‘fairytale’ wedding to Matthew Copley

Australian singer Delta Goodrem has reflected on her “fairytale” wedding to Matthew Copley, saying the day went “beyond our wildest dreams”.

The couple wed in June at St Paul’s Cathedral in Mdina, Malta, before a ceremony at Palazzo Parisio, an 18th century house with Italianate gardens.

Copley proposed to the 40-year-old singer-songwriter, known for tracks including Born To Try and Lost Without You, at Malta’s Phoenicia hotel two years ago.

Goodrem’s off-the-shoulder ballgown, which featured a two-and-a-half metre train, was designed by Paul Vasileff, creative director and designer of Australian formal wear label Paolo Sebastian.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, Goodrem said: “I wanted to feel like myself on the day. That was really important to me.

“The look needed to feel grounded amongst the fairytale. I did have to start to pull my hair back from it getting so hot in Malta!”

Goodrem’s dress featured personal elements of the couple’s relationship, including the wedding date, cherubs and a heart-shaped pair of swans that was embroidered onto the dress, according to Vogue Australia.

She changed into two other dresses on the day, including a high-necked design from Con Ilio, while her partner, Copley, wore head-to-toe Tom Ford with accessories from Anton Jewellery.

Speaking about their engagement, Goodrem said: “Matt proposed to me two years ago in a very romantic setting in Malta.

“We were there playing an incredible televised festival with all of our loved ones and friends on the trip.

“A couple of days later it was just us, going to what I thought was a lovely dinner after a day out on the water.

“Matt set up an incredibly romantic scene in the iconic gardens of The Phoenicia Hotel in Valetta, overlooking the city’s majestic harbour.

“White rose petals, fairylights throughout the gardens and a string quartet at sunset — it was magical.

“So it was a full circle moment getting to bring our family and friends back to the hotel for the wedding week.

“The Phoenicia and everyone there made it feel like home again.”

She added: “Matt and I both are natural creatives. We love to create moments and we wanted everyone to have a magical time with us.

“We live incredibly busy lives and have been touring the world these past couple years.

“We had a clear vision of our very own fairytale but we couldn’t have done it without a wonderful team of people bringing our dream to life.”

She continued: “Every moment was a fairytale come true. The whole day and the week spent with everyone were beyond our wildest dreams.”