Observer’s editor-in-chief to deliver MacTaggart lecture on media landscape

The Observer’s editor-in-chief is to deliver this year’s James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

James Harding, co-founder of Tortoise Media, which acquired broadsheet newspaper The Observer in April, will speak about the media landscape during the festival’s flagship address.

He follows in the footsteps of former keynote speakers that include: Dear England playwright James Graham; I May Destroy You screenwriter Michaela Coel; media mogul Rupert Murdoch; former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis; and broadcaster Louis Theroux.

Mr Harding said: “Some years ago, I covered the MacTaggart lectures as a reporter and know how important it is for television, journalism and the wider creative industries.

“I am hugely honoured to be asked to give the lecture in its 50th year. I hope it will be a moment to call out the challenges to truth and trust – and suggest how we can renew the media to meet them.”

Before he co-founded Tortoise Media, Mr Harding was editor of The Times from 2007 to 2012 and was in charge of the BBC’s news and current affairs programming from 2013 up until the beginning of 2018.

He also co-presented On Background on the BBC World Service and wrote the book Alpha Dogs: How Political Spin Became A Global Business.

Jane Tranter, chief executive of production company Bad Wolf and advisory chair of the Edinburgh TV Festival 2025, said: “James’ demonstrable determination to protect truth and trust in public service broadcasting and the media – coupled with his belief that in order to protect we need to change – makes him the MacTaggart lecturer that we need in this seismic year.

“In James’ hands, our lecture promises to be a provocative, kick-ass and insightful view from a visionary leader. We couldn’t ask for more.”

The festival, which is celebrating 50 years of its MacTaggart lecture, brings together leading industry figures and a broad, diverse range of delegates to debate the issues facing the television industry.