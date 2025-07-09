Bobby Vylan tells fans to stop IDF chants at first UK gig since Glastonbury

The frontman of Bob Vylan warned his fans to stop chanting against the Israeli military during their first UK gig since Glastonbury, saying that they could get him in “trouble”.

Bobby Vylan, the singer of the punk duo, told fans at a sold-out surprise gig in London on Wednesday night they had to be careful after police launched an investigation into the group following comments he made at Glastonbury.

During their livestreamed set on the West Holts Stage at the Somerset festival on June 28, Vylan, whose real name is reportedly Pascal Robinson-Foster, led crowds in chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)”.

The group issued a statement last week claiming they were being “targeted for speaking up”.

At the intimate concert at The 100 Club on Wednesday night, some fans started to repeat the Glastonbury chant of “death, death to the IDF”.

Vylan responded by saying “you are going to get me in trouble, apparently every other chant is fine but yous (sic) will get me in trouble” before leading the crowd in chants of “Free, free Palestine”.

The 34-year-old added: “I am pretty tired. It’s been a busy week, been a busy couple of days do you know what I mean? Just putting out fires you know?

“We never ever could have imagined that we would create a conversation that needed to be created and needed to be had.

“It kind of feels like we have completed punk rock just a little bit. We set the game on the hardest level and just went f****** let’s just go all in, shall we?

He added: “What is happening over there is an absolute mess, it is f****** criminal what is happening to these people, they are now being concentrated into camps.

“They have been trying to silence us, they thought that this would shut us up, but the album is back in the charts.

“We just want to see the liberation of the Palestinian people. That’s it. I don’t think it’s too crazy a thing to ask. I don’t think it’s a violent thing to ask, right? The liberation of the Palestinian people from a tyrannical f****** oppressor. That’s all we want.

“But until then – free, free Palestine.

“Each and every single time, they will not f****** silence us.”

The duo ended the gig by holding the Palestinian flag as frontman Vylan said: “We are a loving band, we love you lot for being here with us. We love the Palestinian people.

“Their strength, their resilience, their ability to keep on going in the face of it all is a beautiful and inspiring thing. So as hard as this week may have been for us, it has been nothing in comparison to what the Palestinian people are going through right now.

“That is where the attention should be. That is where the focus should be. That is where these politicians and media outlets should be focusing their attention right now, not on the words or the actions of a f****** punk band. It is ridiculous and it only speaks to the ridiculous state of this country right now.”

The small venue was packed with fans, with many wearing Palestinian pins, keffiyehs or carrying Palestinian flags as they echoed the group’s chants of “free, free Palestine”.

Following their Glastonbury set, it emerged that the group were already being investigated by the Met Police regarding alleged comments made at a gig in London in May, with a video showing Vylan appearing to say: “Death to every single IDF soldier out there as an agent of terror for Israel. Death to the IDF.”

Since then they have reportedly been dropped by their agency, United Talent Agency (UTA), which appears to have removed the group from their website, and have also been pulled from a number of concerts – including their US tour after having their visas revoked.

Despite the criticism the group has seen support from fans – new and old – who have flooded Bobby Vylan’s comment section on social media.

The group have also re-entered the charts, with their album Humble As The Sun climbing to number one in the UK Hip Hop and R&B album charts.

Footage from a performance in Athens, Greece, last week saw Vylan tell the audience: “We are not generally hateful people, but we do hate war, and we do hate injustice, and I think a lot of people out there hate it too.”

He added: “We will continue to fly that beautiful Palestinian flag, and nobody anywhere in the world will tell us that we are not allowed to.

They are not the only Glastonbury performers being investigated by Avon and Somerset Police, with the Irish rap trio Kneecap’s set also being looked into.

The group, made up of Liam Og O hAnnaidh, JJ O Dochartaigh and Naoise O Caireallain, performed after Bob Vylan on the West Holts Stage and led crowds in chants of “F*** Keir Starmer”, after the Prime Minister claimed their appearance at the festival was “not appropriate”.

O hAnnaidh, who performs as Mo Chara, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June charged with a terror offence and will return next month.

Bob Vylan, who formed in 2017, are known for addressing political issues in their albums including racism, masculinity and class.

The group are expected to perform at the Boardmasters surfing and music festival in Newquay, Cornwall, in August.