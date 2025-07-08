Johnny Depp offered ‘trust and love’ as a director says lead actor of Modigliani

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp offered “trust and love” while directing a film about the artist Amedeo Modigliani, the movie’s lead actor has said.

The film, Modigliani – Three Days On The Wing Of Madness, is described as a “72-hour whirlwind” in the life of the bohemian artist, who is played by Italian actor and film producer Riccardo Scamarcio.

Speaking on the red carpet of the movie’s UK premiere, Scamarcio told the PA news agency: “It (shooting the film) was incredible because Johnny is … I felt a lot of trust from him and love.

Riccardo Scamarcio, Johnny Depp and Antonia Desplat appeared on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

“And this is all you need if you have to play a character of this kind.

“But anyway, if you have to be an actor in a film, from your director you need trust and love, and I felt that very much.”

Modigliani was an Italian painter and sculptor during the late half of the 19th century and early 20th century who was known for creating portraits and nudes in a modern style that were seen as controversial for the time period.

Scamarcio told PA: “He was an incredible character. He was an incredible painter, and, (he had) some anarchy, I have to say, and a lot of talent.

“But, you know, he’s been recognised too late. What a shame.”

Johnny Depp directed the biopic (Ian West/PA)

The film also stars Adolescence actor Stephen Graham as art dealer Leopold Zborowski, and veteran actor Al Pacino as American collector Maurice Gangnat.

Among the stars who attended the UK premiere was Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally, Sons Of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam, and a number of actors from the movie.

Last year, Scamarcio presented Depp with a lifetime achievement award at the Rome Film Festival in recognition of his “extraordinary journey as a performer”.

Depp has made a steady return to the spotlight in recent years following the conclusion of a high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 62-year-old has starred in a host of films over the years but gained worldwide stardom for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

Modigliani – Three Days On The Wing of Madness is in cinemas from July 11.