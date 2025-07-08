Gregg Wallace claims he has been cleared of misconduct allegations

TV presenter Gregg Wallace has claimed he has been cleared of the “most serious and sensational accusations” against him ahead of a report examining the MasterChef host’s alleged misconduct.

The 60-year-old stepped away from hosting the BBC cooking competition, after a number of historical complaints came to light last year, which led to the external investigation by the show’s production company, Banijay UK.

A BBC News investigation reported that 13 people alleged Wallace had made inappropriate sexual comments across a range of shows over a 17-year period.

The production firm previously said Wallace is “committed to fully co-operating” with the external review while his lawyers have previously strongly denied “he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”, according to BBC News.

Gregg Wallace co-presented Master Chef UK until last year (Ian West/PA)

In a statement posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday, he said: “I have taken the decision to speak out ahead of the publication of the Silkins (sic) report – a decision I do not take lightly.

“After 21 years of loyal service to the BBC, I cannot sit in silence while my reputation is further damaged to protect others.

“I have now been cleared by the Silkins (sic) report of the most serious and sensational accusations made against me.

“The most damaging claims (including allegations from public figures which have not been upheld) were found to be baseless after a full and forensic six-month investigation.”

BBC spokesperson said: “Banijay UK instructed the law firm Lewis Silkin to run an investigation into allegations against Gregg Wallace. We are not going to comment until the investigation is complete and the findings are published.”

Banijay UK declined to comment on Wallace’s comments.