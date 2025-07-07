Strictly’s Johannes Radebe to make West End debut as Kinky Boots’ drag queen

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe is set to make his West End debut as Kinky Boots returns to London.

The South African dancer, who made his debut on British TV with Strictly in 2018, joined the cast of the Olivier and Tony award-winning musical earlier this year as drag queen Lola, ahead of its run at London Coliseum in 2026.

The show follows the story of Charlie Price, who inherits his family’s failing shoe factory and develops a line of high-heeled boots after meeting cabaret performer Lola.

Johannes Radebe in Kinky Boots (Ollie Rosser/PA)

In 2021, Radebe reached the Strictly final with Bake Off star John Whaite, who were the first all-male couple on the show, and was paired last year with BBC Gladiators star Montell Douglas.

Radebe said: “I left my township in Zamdela at the age of 21 to dance in the ensemble on a cruise ship.

“Every night we did Abba. That was my dream come true.

“Never then, nor since then, was it in my wildest dreams that I would have the opportunity to star in a musical in London’s West End.

“And not just any musical, my favourite musical – Kinky Boots.

“My involvement in Kinky Boots has been six years in the making, and Lola was the only role I ever wanted to play.”

“The theatre community has welcomed me, and I am having the time of my life,” he added.

Composer and lyricist of the show, pop star Cyndi Lauper said: “I’m so thrilled that Kinky Boots is returning home to London.

“When audiences leave the show, they feel happy and uplifted, and that’s something the world could really use right now.

“It’s so wonderful that this musical keeps bringing joy and acceptance to people around the world.”

The London production will run for 17 weeks from March 17 to July 11 2026, and tickets will go on sale on July 15 this year.

The show is currently touring the UK and Ireland.