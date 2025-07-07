Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron steps down from band after 27 years

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron has said he is leaving the band after “27 fantastic years”.

The US rock band, known for songs including Spin The Black Circle and Alive, formed in Seattle, Washington, in 1990, with Cameron joining in 1998 following the break up of rock group Soundgarden.

Vocalist Eddie Vedder, bassist Jeff Ament, and guitarists Mike McCready and Stone Gossard, said the drummer would be “deeply missed” in a message to Pearl Jam’s social media pages.

“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” Cameron said in a social media post on Monday.

“Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, one filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter.

“I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

The band said: “From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skin Yard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer.

“He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings.

“It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt.”

The band, who blend classic rock with grunge and 1980s punk, were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017.

Last year, they released their 12th studio album, Dark Matter, which peaked at number two on the UK albums chart.