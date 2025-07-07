Paul McCartney wishes ‘very happy’ 85th birthday to Ringo Starr

Sir Paul McCartney has wished a “very happy” 85th birthday to his “dear friend” and former Beatles band member, Sir Ringo Starr.

Sir Ringo’s son, drummer Zak Starkey, and musician Sean Ono Lennon, son of Beatles star John Lennon and artist Yoko Ono, were among others sending birthday messages to the drummer from Liverpool.

On Monday Sir Paul, 83, posted a photo of the pair, credited to his late wife, photographer Linda McCartney, and wrote: “A very happy birthday to my dear friend, Ringo (or should I say, Sir Richard).

“I hope you have a wonderful day full of love. – Paul.”

Every year on July 7, the Beatles drummer, whose real name is Sir Richard Starkey, hosts an annual “peace and love” moment to mark his birthday.

As a collective moment of global unity, the musician invites people from across the world to pause at 12 noon local time to say, think, or post “peace and love”.

On Monday, The Beatles Story Museum in Liverpool celebrated peace and love with an arts and crafts workshop.

Members of the public took photos alongside a sculpture of a hand in a peace sign that was created using an original casting of Sir Ringo’s right hand.

The Beatles are the best-selling musical act of all time and one of the most influential groups in the world, having achieved 18 UK number one singles.