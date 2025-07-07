Jessie J reveals ‘no cancer spread’ after operation

Singer Jessie J has revealed she has “no cancer spread” following an operation, after announcing earlier this year she had been diagnosed with “early breast cancer”.

The 37-year-old, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, posted a picture of her son saying “mummy’s going to be OK” on Instagram while announcing the news.

She said in the post: “And I am OK, results = I have no cancer spread, happy tears are real.

“This video is from the night before my surgery. We called it baby boy. You are my biggest ray of light and with you in my life, the darkness will never win.

“Lots of healing to go and one more surgery to make these cousins look more like sisters, but for now it’s gratitude time and I am changing my name to The LopJess monster.”

In early June, the Price Tag singer said she had been spending time “in and out of tests” when announcing her diagnosis.

She said in a post at the time: “I was diagnosed with early breast cancer.

“Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word ‘early’.

“It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive tits and more music.”

Jessie J has battled ill health throughout her life (Ian West/PA)

The pop star said she had announced her diagnosis publicly to help her process the news, and to show solidarity with others who were going through a similar experience.

The London-born singer welcomed her son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, in 2023, having had a miscarriage in November 2021.

She has battled with ill health throughout her life, having been diagnosed with a heart condition aged eight, suffering a minor stroke aged 18 and having briefly gone deaf in 2020.

Jessie J performed at Capital’s Summertime Ball last month, where she promised fans she would “beat” breast cancer.

The singer-songwriter has had three number one songs in the UK singles charts with Domino, Price Tag, and Bang Bang.

She was awarded four Mobo awards in 2011 including Best UK Act, Best Newcomer, Best Song for Do It Like A Dude and Best Album with Who You Are and won the Brit Award for Rising Star in 2011.