Heavy metal: Iron Maiden celebrated on Royal Mint coins

Commemorative coins celebrating 50 years of Iron Maiden have been launched by the Royal Mint.

The heavy metal band are joining other acts in the Royal Mint’s “music legends” coins series – which has also celebrated the likes of Queen, Sir Elton John and David Bowie.

Crafted by Iron Maiden artist Albert “Akirant” Quirantes, the design of the new coins features the band’s mascot Eddie in a dynamic pose.

“Hidden” references have been included in the packaging and design of the coins, spotlighting various albums and tours for eagle-eyed fans.

With 17 studio albums created over the years, Iron Maiden have gathered a loyal fanbase from around the world.

Rod Smallwood, Iron Maiden’s manager, said: “Having Eddie on an official UK coin is a continuation of his incredible odyssey since we unearthed him back in 1980.

“We’ve been on stamps, beer bottles, plane tails and now legal tender. The detail Akirant has managed to pack into the design is superb – there are little nods to virtually every chapter of our journey as a band. We’re truly honoured that the Royal Mint has chosen to commemorate 50 years of Iron Maiden in such a unique way.”

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Iron Maiden have been fearless pioneers in music, flying the flag for Britain around the globe for half a century.

“Their creative vision, powerful performances and dedicated following have earned them a place as one of Britain’s most influential bands.

“This coin is the perfect fusion of metal on metal and we expect it will prove to be a collector’s piece that’s highly sought after by both numismatists and passionate rock fans alike.”

Mr Quirantes said: “Designing the Iron Maiden coin has been one of the most thrilling projects of my career. As a lifelong fan of the band, and Derek Riggs’s original creations in the 80s, I wanted to capture not just their iconic imagery, but also the rebellious spirit that has defined their music for decades.

“I’ve hidden several references within the design that true fans will enjoy discovering, including subtle nods to classic album artwork and their most beloved songs.

“It’s my tribute to a band that has influenced generations of music lovers all over the world, and I hope fans will spend time exploring every detail just as passionately as they’ve analysed the band’s lyrics over the years.”

The coins are available to buy from the Royal Mint from 9am on Tuesday, in a variety of gold, silver and brilliant uncirculated editions.

Prices for the Iron Maiden coin start at £18.50 for a brilliant uncirculated £5 denomination coin and £29.50 for a colour version.

The collection also includes a £200 denomination Iron Maiden gold coin, available for £6,940.