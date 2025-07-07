Ben Stiller’s actress daughter says they have discussed writing a play together

Ben Stiller’s actress daughter has revealed she has had discussions with the movie star about writing together, and would love to collaborate on a play.

Ella, 23, who plays the lead in a new off-Broadway play called Dilaria, said that while she would like to work alongside her father, she is also wanting to “pave my own way and have my own voice be put out there.”

She told US publication Teen Vogue: “My dad and I talk a lot about writing together, and I think we eventually want to write a play together for the two of us, hopefully.

“I would love, love, love to work with everyone in my family, just because… growing up, that’s what my dad always said — when you watch his movies, so many of the little random parts in it are family members or a family friend or something.

Ben Stiller attending the Zoolander 2 UK premiere (Ian West/PA)

“And it’s almost just a hidden gem Easter egg thing… you can put little parts of your own self and life into it.”

Her father has led comedy films including Zoolander, Meet The Parents and The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty.

Ella said: “I think my dad and I are very similar in the way our brains work and the way we view art and writing and creativity.

“I feel he and I are very much cut from the same cloth.

“I feel I get a lot of my everyday stuff or mannerisms from my mom. We all, collectively, get our sense of humour from each other.

“We have a very specific way of joking in my family, which I love so much… I am surrounded by a lot of really smart people who make really smart jokes without ego.”

She added: “I grew up with access to people. My parents, my grandparents were amazing actors and writers and that’s incredible and that’s an amazing privilege, but I wanted to also have my own people and pave my own way and have my own voice be put out there.

“I always want to make sure the people that I work with and who I surround myself with are people who really see me as my own person and my own artist.”

Emmy-award winning actor Ben also shares a son called Quinlin with his wife, actress Christine Taylor.