Sabrina Carpenter brings out Duran Duran at second sold-out BST Hyde Park set

Sabrina Carpenter brought out Duran Duran during her second sold-out headlining set at Hyde Park’s British Summer Time festival (BST).

The 26-year-old singer took the Great Oak Stage at the London music festival on Sunday night without seemingly breaking a sweat.

Carpenter dazzled a crowd of 65,000 people with her tongue-in-cheek lyrics, choreography, and glitzy costumes, as she belted through her hit songs.

Sabrina Carpenter attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Espresso singer was welcomed on stage by fans sporting the likes of cowboy hats, platform boots and glitter – who eagerly waited for the moment to sing along with the pop star.

Opening her set with Busy Woman, Carpenter went through her biggest hits from her most recent Short n’ Sweet album including Taste, Bed Chem and Please Please Please.

Midway through the concert, she asked the crowds to howl with her before introducing the “legendary” pop rock band Duran Duran to the stage, where lead singer, Simon Le Bon, and bass guitarist John Taylor emerged to join Carpenter to sing Hungry Like The Wolf.

She later led the London crowd into a line dance as she sang her most recent hit single Manchild, before taking a moment to thank her fans.

She said: “I don’t really understand how this is possible but you guys sold out two nights, 65,000 people, at Hyde park.

Duran Duran perform on stage during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London. (Ian West/PA)

“I believe two years ago I was playing a show here for about 5,000 people and before that I was opening for many different talented artists and I was just like dreaming of this day and this moment and I am just so grateful to everybody that came here, so thank you for spending your evening with us.”

She later “arrested” The Bear star Ayo Edebiri and singer Clairo, in what has become a trademark introduction to her song Juno with screens showing alarms and the caption, “You’re under arrest for being too hot”.

Throughout the set, she also performed track favourites from her 2022 album, Emails I Can’t Send, which included Feather, Because I Liked A Boy and her viral hit Nonsense.

From dancing on a makeshift balcony to serenading a sea of flashing lights, Carpenter closed her sold-out show by serving up her hit song Espresso, complimented with a firework display.

The performance comes after the singer announced she will be releasing a new album called Man’s Best Friend later in the summer.

Sabrina Carpenter during the BBC Radio1 Big Weekend (Ian West/PA)

Carpenter gained prominence starring on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World as a teenager and released her debut album Eyes Wide Open in 2015 on Hollywood Records.

She later signed to Island Records and released her gold-certified fifth studio album, Emails I Can’t Send, through them.

Earlier this year, she received the global success award at the 2025 Brit Awards in recognition of her breakthrough year in 2024, in which she became the first woman to simultaneously occupy the top three spots of the UK singles chart with Taste, Please Please Please, and Espresso.