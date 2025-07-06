Midge Ure announces dates for ‘immersive’ tour

Scottish musician Midge Ure has announced dates for an “immersive” live tour that will take audiences “on a journey”.

The 71-year-old musician, James “Midge” Ure, who co-wrote Do They Know It’s Christmas? for Band Aid, will start his A Man Of Two Worlds Tour in May 2026.

Ure is best known for being the frontman of electronic pop group Ultravox, whose track Vienna (the title track from their studio album of the same name) is among the most well-known songs of the 80s.

Midge Ure said his upcoming tour will be immersive (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ure said: “This is my two worlds coming together.

“Almost every album I have made over the last 40-plus years has featured at least one instrumental track. Instrumental music is one of my main loves.

“I realised most of these have never been performed live. So my intention on this tour is to seamlessly insert some of these atmospheric, cinematic instrumentals between a selection of hits and favourite album tracks.”

The tour promises to offer a “rare and deeply personal concert experience” for fans by bringing together album favourites with “cinematic instrumentals”.

Speaking about the tour, Ure said he wanted to “take the audience on a journey rather than just play a list of individual songs”.

Ure said he wants to take his audience on a journey (Ian West/PA)

“This will be an immersive experience for the audience both visually and sonically,” he said.

Ure’s musical career has spanned decades with his early years performing as part of bands such as Irish rockers Thin Lizzy, new wave groups Visage and Rich Kids before going on to have a successful solo career.

The Ivor Novello winner, who has also been nominated for a Grammy, became an OBE in 2005 for services to music and charity.

The musician went on to celebrate his 70th birthday with a sold-out show at the Royal Albert Hall in 2023.

The tour will take place in May and June 2026 and is expected to open in Bath with performances in Liverpool, Sheffield and Edinburgh.