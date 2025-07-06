‘Israel is committing genocide’ beamed on screen at Fontaines DC gig

“Free Palestine” and “Israel is committing genocide” were beamed on the screen at Fontaines DC’s sold-out London show.

Grian Chatten, lead singer of the Irish post-punk band, struck a commanding presence on Saturday night as he walked along the gangway above the 45,000-person crowd.

Wearing a kilt and a Sinead O’Connor t-shirt, he energised the audience, at times carrying the microphone by the pole or performing empty-handed.

He rarely broke the music to speak, but dedicated one song to his “little girl” and briefly echoed a chant of “free Palestine” that was started by the audience.

Grainy live recordings of the Finsbury Park performance and crowd played on large screens on either side of the stage.

Both screens cut from the vintage-style footage to “Free Palestine” written in the gothic font of the band’s logo, as Chatten sang the I Love You lyrics: “Selling genocide and half-cut pride, I understand. I had to be there from the start, I had to be the f****** man”.

A piece of music equipment on the north London stage was wrapped in a Palestinian flag and onlookers also waved them in the crowd.

Ecstatic fans of the five-person Brit award-winning band descended into mosh pits for several songs, including upbeat Here’s the Thing.

Their slower track Romance was preceded by a minutes-long montage of surreal clips, including a pig and a crying heart-shaped head in different snow globes.

The last song finished and “Israel is committing genocide. Use your voice” came up on the screens.

Chatten closed the set with simply “cheers London, thank you very much” and a wave.

Prior to the performance, Chatten joined Kneecap, who were supporting, to perform their collaboration Better Way To Live.

Wearing a silver jacket and glasses, he embraced and sang with the trio and shouted “free Palestine”.

Australian rock band Amyl and the Sniffers also warmed up for the band.