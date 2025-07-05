Joe Duffy: I am not seeking presidency

Former RTE presenter Joe Duffy has emphasised he is not seeking a nomination to become the next president of Ireland.

Duffy’s name had been floated as a potential candidate for the office in a number of media reports.

The Ballyfermot broadcaster, 69, retired at the end of June after 37 years at RTE Radio One and 27 years presenting Liveline.

On Saturday, following increased speculation about his next steps, Duffy posted on social media: “Thanks, but to be absolutely clear I am not seeking a nomination from any politicians, local or national, for the office of President of Ireland.

“I will not be adding anything further.”

While some hopefuls have declared an interest, no candidate for the presidency has been formally nominated ahead of the election.

A presidential election is expected towards the end of October, as it must take place in the 60 days before the term of current president Michael D Higgins ends on November 11.

To be eligible to run, a candidate must be an Irish citizen who is 35 or older.

They must be nominated either by at least 20 members of the Oireachtas or at least four local authorities.

Former or retiring Presidents can nominate themselves.