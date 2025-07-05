Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Two become one as Mel B marries in St Paul’s Cathedral

Melanie Brown’s former Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton was among those spotted at the ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Spice Girl Melanie Brown, Mel B, and her husband hairdresser Rory McPhee leave St Paul’s Cathedral, London, following their wedding (Toby Shepheard/PA)

Spice Girls star Mel B has married hairdresser Rory McPhee at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The 50-year-old singer, whose full name is Melanie Brown, wore a luxury georgette crepe gown for the ceremony, which was attended by family and a number of celebrities.

Spice Girl Melanie Brown and her husband Rory McPhee leave St Paul’s Cathedral, London, after their wedding (Toby Shepheard/PA)
Melanie Brown and Rory McPhee stand for photographs with family members following their wedding at St Paul’s Cathedral (Toby Shepheard/PA)
Spice Girl Melanie Brown and her husband Rory McPhee kiss at St Paul’s Cathedral (Toby Shepheard/PA)
Emma Bunton signs an autograph after the wedding (Toby Shepheard/PA)

Mel B’s former Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton, known as Baby Spice, was among those spotted at the wedding.

Model Daisy Lowe and her husband Jordan Saul were also seen arriving at the ceremony along with comedians Tom Allen and Katherine Ryan.

Emma Bunton, her partner Jade Jones and son Beau following the wedding of Melanie Brown (Toby Shepheard/PA)
Cara Delevingne after attending the wedding of Spice Girl Melanie Brown (Toby Shepheard/PA)
Angellica Bell and Alan Carr arriving for the wedding of Spice Girl Melanie Brown to hairdresser Rory McPhee (Toby Shepheard/PA)
Tom Allen leaves following the wedding of Spice Girl Melanie Brown (Toby Shepheard/PA)
A bus arrives to take guests to the reception at The Shard following the wedding of Spice Girl Melanie Brown to Rory McPhee (Toby Shepheard/PA)
Gaby Roslin was among those attending the wedding (Toby Shepheard/PA)
Model Daisy Lowe and husband Jordan Saul after the wedding (Toby Shepheard/PA)
Katherine Ryan arrives for the wedding of Melanie Brown (Toby Shepheard/PA)
Crowds gather to watch the arrival of Spice Girl Melanie Brown for her wedding at St Paul’s Cathedral (Toby Shepheard/PA)
A piper plays at the wedding (Toby Shepheard/PA)

