Chaka Khan pays tribute to ‘amazing’ Quincy Jones at Montreux Jazz Festival

Singer Chaka Khan has paid tribute to producer Quincy Jones and described him as “one of the most amazing men on the planet” during the opening night of Montreux Jazz Festival.

The 72-year-old, best known for her hit song I’m Every Woman, opened the 59th edition of the Swiss music festival on the Lake Stage on Friday with a homage to the 28-time Grammy winner who died last year aged 91.

The tribute, titled To Q With Love, saw Khan joined by special guests who worked with Jones, including Grammy-winning singer Siedah Garrett who helped co-write Michael Jackson’s Man In The Mirror, and was a frequent collaborator with the late producer in the 1980s and 1990s.

Quincy Jones won an Ivor Novello Award in 2007 (Yui Mok/PA)

Khan said: “This here tonight is a tribute to one of the most amazing men on the planet and in music.

“As a father, a grandfather, an uncle, he was many things to me, and I know in your heart of hearts, where your music part lives, that he’s part of it.

“So, we’re gonna’ do a little tribute – no a big tribute actually – to Quincy Jones.”

The singer had also appeared on the Montreux stage as part of a 2008 tribute to Jones for his 75th birthday.

She opened on Friday with some of her classic singles including This Is My Night and Everlasting Love before performing renditions of songs produced by Jones, including Give Me The Night, You Put A Move On My Heart and Rock with You.

Chaka Khan at Montreux Jazz Festival (Lionel Flusin/MJF2025/PA)

Before performing Man In The Mirror, Garrett said: “This song changed my life. This song has opened so many doors, has allowed me to be on this stage tonight honouring the late, great, Quincy Delight Jones.

“(Quincy) was looking for one more song to round up the Bad album, so Glen (Ballard) and I wrote this song and Michael loved it and recorded it.”

Singer-songwriter Lalah Hathaway also took to the stage with American singer Rahsaan Patterson and British star Mica Paris.

Jones was one of the few people to have earned non-competitive Egot status as the winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award but with one an honorary or non-competitive recognition.