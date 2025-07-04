Sophie Ellis-Bextor wants to ‘flip the script’ regarding aging and pop music

Pop singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor said she wanted to “flip the script” regarding aging and pop music with her new album title Perimenopop.

Speaking on Friday’s Good Morning Britain on ITV, the 46-year-old said she used to feel that she might not be able to continue in the pop music genre as she got older.

Asked about where the idea for the title of her upcoming album Perimenopop, a play on the words perimenopause and pop, came from, she said: “I can’t think.

“It might be to do with the fact I’m in my mid-40s, but my girlfriends and I, we felt like all the algorithms have shifted towards what this chapter of our lives would bring and I find myself feeling really good in myself actually.

“I’m enjoying life, I’m surrounded by lovely people.

“I love what I do and I poured a lot of that joy and celebration of years of experience of what I do, I’m so proud of it actually, so I was like, flip the script, Perimenopop here we come.”

She continued: “When I was younger, I felt like pop maybe would be something I’d do when I was younger, because it wouldn’t be something I could expect to still do when I got older.

“I actually think a lot of my kids’ generation don’t care what age you are, they just want to have good music, but also, there’s so much fun to be found in this chapter of my life and I love the fact that the years have piled up.

“I’m actually super into it. I like it.”

Ellis-Bextor, who currently presents a weekly show on BBC Radio 2, began her career in 1996 and has gone on to have six UK top 10 singles and five UK top 10 albums.

She is best known for songs Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) and Murder On The Dancefloor, with the latter seeing a resurgence in popularity after featuring in the 2023 film Saltburn.

Perimenopop is due to be released on September 12.