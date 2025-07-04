In Pictures: Oasis fans gather in Cardiff for first much anticipated reunion gig
Mad for it fans descend on the Principality Stadium.
Manchester rockers Oasis are playing the first date of their hotly anticipated worldwide reunion tour in Cardiff tonight.
The concert at the Principality Stadium reunites brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher for the first time since 2009.
The PA news agency is in the Welsh capital along with tens of thousands of the Britpop band’s fans soaking up the atmosphere.
Tonight’s gig has been 16 years in the making. Many fans feared it would never come because of Liam and Noel’s stormy relationship.
And the wait has been so long that some of the band’s younger fans are seeing them for the first time on this tour.
With a penchant for parkas and bucket hats, many fans have been eager to join in with the band’s distinct sense of fashion and style.
Some even took it a step further by imitating Liam’s look completely.
Fans have come from far and wide to see their idols in Cardiff.
Huge sums of money have already been made from ticket sales alone. And this will be bolstered further when sales of merchandise are factored in.