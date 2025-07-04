In Pictures: Oasis fans gather in Cardiff for first much anticipated reunion gig

Manchester rockers Oasis are playing the first date of their hotly anticipated worldwide reunion tour in Cardiff tonight.

The concert at the Principality Stadium reunites brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher for the first time since 2009.

The PA news agency is in the Welsh capital along with tens of thousands of the Britpop band’s fans soaking up the atmosphere.

These fans enjoyed a pint in the sunshiiine (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

No chance of any sunburn on the heads of these bucket hat wearing fans (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Some fans went for a leisurely stroll around Cardiff city centre (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Others took the opportunity to go shopping (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Tonight’s gig has been 16 years in the making. Many fans feared it would never come because of Liam and Noel’s stormy relationship.

And the wait has been so long that some of the band’s younger fans are seeing them for the first time on this tour.

An Oasis fan holding up a banner which reads ‘The great wait is over’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

With a penchant for parkas and bucket hats, many fans have been eager to join in with the band’s distinct sense of fashion and style.

Some even took it a step further by imitating Liam’s look completely.

A fan wearing a bucket hat with the band logo on it (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A Liam Gallagher lookalike wearing sunglasses and a green parka (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Fans have come from far and wide to see their idols in Cardiff.

An Oasis fan from France poses for a photo outside the Principality Stadium (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A fan from Argentina poses for a photo in front of an Oasis Live 25 sign (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Huge sums of money have already been made from ticket sales alone. And this will be bolstered further when sales of merchandise are factored in.

Oasis fans stand in the queue for the official merchandise stand outside the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

An Oasis fan holds a copy of the souvenir tour programme (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Fans purchase merchandise from the official stand outside the Principality Stadium (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Song title themed bucket hats on sale in the centre of Cardiff (Jordan Pettitt/PA)