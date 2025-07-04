BBC music boss reportedly steps back from duties after Bob Vylan set decision

The BBC’s director of music Lorna Clarke has stepped back from her day-to-day duties after controversy over the broadcaster’s decision to show punk duo Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury Festival set live, according to reports in The Times.

It comes after singer Bobby Vylan, whose real name is reportedly Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, led crowds in chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during their set on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement on Thursday, the BBC admitted it had assessed the Ipswich-formed act as “high risk” before Glastonbury but deemed them suitable for live streaming before later saying this was “clearly not the case”, and apologising for the group’s “deplorable behaviour”.

Clarke is reported to have stepped back from her responsibilities, which include overseeing six radio networks and live music events, while an investigation takes place, while a small group of senior BBC staff responsible for music and live events are also said to have stepped back.

It comes after the BBC said it would no longer stream ‘high risk’ acts live (James Manning/PA)

Following the incident, the BBC confirmed it would no longer live stream acts it deems “high risk”.

In the statement released on Thursday, the BBC said: “We deeply regret that such offensive and deplorable behaviour appeared on the BBC and want to apologise to our viewers and listeners and in particular the Jewish community.

“We are also unequivocal that there can be no place for antisemitism at, or on, the BBC.

“It is clear that errors were made both in the lead-up to and during Bob Vylan’s appearance. We think it’s important to set out some of the detail around the streaming of this performance.

“Bob Vylan were deemed high risk following a risk assessment process applied to all acts appearing at Glastonbury. Seven acts including Bob Vylan were included in this category and they were all deemed suitable for live streaming with appropriate mitigations.

“Prior to Glastonbury, a decision was taken that compliance risks could be mitigated in real time on the live stream – through the use of language or content warnings – without the need for a delay. This was clearly not the case.”

It added: “Given the failings that have been acknowledged we are taking actions to ensure proper accountability for those found to be responsible for those failings in the live broadcast. We will not comment further on those processes at this time.

“Furthermore, as a result we will make immediate changes to live streaming music events.

“Any music performances deemed high risk will now not be broadcast live or streamed live.”

Since the performance, Avon and Somerset Police have launched an investigation into the comments made during the group’s West Holts Stage set.

It has also emerged that the group were already under investigation by police for comments made at a performance one month before Glastonbury.

Video footage appears to show Bobby Vylan at Alexandra Palace telling crowds: “Death to every single IDF soldier out there as an agent of terror for Israel. Death to the IDF.”

The group issued a statement on Tuesday claiming they were being “targeted for speaking up”.

The band have also had their US visas revoked, ahead of their tour later this year, were pulled from their Saturday headline slot at Radar festival in Manchester and from an upcoming performance at a German music venue.

Bob Vylan are expected to perform at the Boardmasters surfing and music festival in Newquay, Cornwall, in August.

The group is known for addressing political issues in their music including racism, masculinity and class, and have released four albums in Dread (2019), We Live Here (2020), Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life (2022), and Humble As The Sun (2024).