Stars of new thriller The Assassin appear as trailer released

British actress Keeley Hawes joined the stars of her new thriller for a photocall as it was announced the new series will be released on July 25.

Prime Video also released the action-packed trailer for The Assassin on Thursday, which features Hawes as retired assassin Julie – who is forced to fight for survival alongside her estranged son Edward, played by Freddie Highmore.

The trailer shows Hawes transformed into a gun-wielding action woman, complete with blood-splattered face and clothes.

“I used to do bad things. For money,” she says in one scene.

Hawes and Highmore appeared for a photocall at the Soho Hotel in central London alongside other actors who appear in the new series, including Shalom Brune-Franklin and Devon Terrell.

The six-part thriller sees the characters Julie and Edward forced to flee an idyllic remote Greek island and go on the run together when Julie’s dangerous past catches up with her.

Hawes previously said she felt “so lucky” to have spent last summer in Athens with the “wonderful” Highmore and the “high-calibre” cast and crew.

The series is the latest project by writing duo brothers Harry and Jack Williams, who produced the hit comedy Fleabag and created the thriller series The Tourist starring Jamie Dornan.

Hawes has previously starred in hit series including Line Of Duty, Bodyguard and Spooks, as well as Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin and ITV political drama Stonehouse.

Highmore, who starred as the titular character in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory as a child, previously said it was a “joy” to work on the project.

“It doesn’t get better than a Greek adventure alongside the lovely and incomparable Keeley Hawes,” he added.