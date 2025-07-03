Ashling Murphy’s boyfriend settles defamation action against BBC

The boyfriend of murdered Ashling Murphy has settled a defamation claim against the BBC.

The 23-year-old schoolteacher was killed along a canal path in Tullamore, Co Offaly in 2022 by murderer Jozef Puska.

Her partner, 27-year-old Ryan Casey, sued the BBC over a broadcast of an episode of the View following Puska’s sentencing.

It contained commentary on Mr Casey’s victim impact statement that he delivered ahead of sentencing.

He initiated High Court proceedings against the broadcaster alleging that he had been defamed during the television programme.

The action was settled on Thursday, with the BBC saying it acknowledged Mr Casey’s personal tragedy.

It stood by the journalism of the broadcast and added: “The BBC is however happy to clarify that it does not consider Ryan Casey to be a criminal or a racist, or someone guilty of or attempting to incite hatred, or someone seeking to pose as a hero of the far right through his victim impact statement.”

It is understood Mr Casey received a substantial figure in the settlement.