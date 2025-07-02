Sophie Ellis-Bextor says AI cannot copy human connection in music

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has said she thinks there is “something about human connection in music” that is “impossible” for AI to mimic, as she was named best female at the O2 Silver Clef Awards.

The Murder On The Dancefloor singer, 46, said she is “sure AI will have a place” in her industry, but that it will be “very hard” for it to mimic imperfections.

Ellis-Bextor was presented with her award on Wednesday by Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity.

Tony Christie, who was given the icon award, said he was diagnosed with dementia after struggling with crosswords (Jonathon Brady/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “I think there’s something about the human connection in music that is impossible to mimic.

“I think the nuances and complexity of a human heart are something that only we have the hold the key to, really.

“So I’m sure AI will have its place actually. But I think when it comes to imperfections that we hold, it’s very hard for something to mimic imperfections.

“We’re very good at doing that, so I think, I think we’ve got that safe actually.”

The singer was awarded alongside Rick Astley, who received the outstanding achievement in music award; Noah Kahan, who was handed the best male award; and band Idles, who were named best live act.

Amarillo singer Tony Christie, who received the icon award, was diagnosed with dementia four years ago but has previously said he will not let the illness stop him.

He told PA at the London ceremony that he discovered he had dementia after struggling with crossword puzzles.

“All my life I’ve been good at crosswords and things like that,” the 82-year-old said.

“Suddenly, I was struggling with crosswords.”

The singer said that after his diagnosis, his doctor told him it is beneficial that he is in music, as listening to songs could help slow his deterioration.

“It makes people listen,” Christie said.

“Instead of sitting there quiet and worrying about it, they listen to music.”

The O2 Silver Clef awards celebrate artists who touch the lives of people through their music and the event helps to raise funds for Nordoff and Robbins to provide music therapy for vulnerable people across the UK.

Mika said music ‘changed my whole life’ (Jonathon Brady/PA)

Mika, who was given the global impact award, told of what Nordoff and Robbins means to him.

“I had loads of issues growing up,” the Grace Kelly singer told PA.

“I was kicked out of school. I was super dyslexic and bullied and so I hid in my own world.

“The only thing that pulled me out of that was music.

“So it kind of was a therapy, without even me realising it was happening and that changed my whole life.

“After being kicked out of school, I started working, I started doing music, I felt like a person again, and from then, I never left.”