Olivia Rodrigo and Dave Grohl among stars in Royal Box at Wimbledon

US music stars Olivia Rodrigo and Dave Grohl were among the top celebrity names at Wimbledon on a star-studded day at the Championships.

Rodrigo – fresh from her Glastonbury set and a string of London shows – sat in the Royal Box with her boyfriend, actor Louis Partridge, to watch the day three matches.

Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum in their seats behind England manager Thomas Tuchel (Mike Egerton/PA)

Foo Fighters frontman Grohl was in attendance with his wife, director Jordyn Blum, and WWE star and actor John Cena was also in the Royal Box.

England football manager Thomas Tuchel was in attendance, as was one of his predecessors, Roy Hodgson.

Mamma Mia! actor Dominic Cooper turned heads in a baby blue suit, and Hollywood power couple Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow were seen chatting and laughing as they arrived at SW19.

Dominic Cooper in the Royal Box (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mann is best known for roles in Knocked Up and This Is 40, both directed by Apatow.

Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley and former England footballer Graeme Le Saux were also in the stands, alongside long-time Wimbledon regular Sir Cliff Richard.

With temperatures cooler than Tuesday’s 34.2C peak, many guests arrived in suits and jackets, a return to the tournament’s traditional formality after fans sweltered in record-breaking heat.

Tom Daley (right) chats with Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge (Mike Egerton/PA)

The celebrity guests were watching Emma Raducanu’s clash with defending champion Marketa Vondrousova, followed by world number two Carlos Alcaraz against British wildcard Oscar Tarvet.

On No. 1 Court, Cameron Norrie was taking on Frances Tiafoe, while Katie Boulter was facing Solana Sierra and Aryna Sabalenka was playing Marie Bouzkova.

A total of 78 guests were invited to the Royal Box for day three, with other names on the list including singer Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra.