New series of Grand Designs: House of the Year announced

Kevin McCloud will return to TV screens for a new series of Grand Designs: House of the Year, to offer audiences a glimpse inside the country’s most cutting-edge architecture.

The four-part series will be broadcast on Channel 4 this autumn, following a new series of Grand Designs, and will see McCloud present the programme alongside architects Damion Burrows and Natasha Huq.

In each episode, viewers will visit the homes on the prestigious Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) shortlist, with the final episode unveiling the winner of the RIBA House of the Year 2025.

McCloud said: “This series celebrates, as ever, a sparkling range of what’s possible in domestic architecture today.

“So, it’s a great privilege to be able to help uncover these gems of creative imagination and of course it’s a complete joy to be back presenting House of the Year alongside Natasha and Damion.”

Huq said: “These aren’t just impressive homes, they challenge how we think about space, materials and the care of our resources.

“There is something deeply inspiring about the way architecture can quietly transform how we think about the world and our place within it, and I am excited to share that with viewers again this year.”

McCloud has presented the original Grand Designs show since its inception in 1999, with the programme marking its 25th anniversary last September.